Police arrest prime accused in Vijayapura shooting

Belagavi

10 December 2020 01:11 IST

So far, 28 persons have been arrested in connection with the case

The Vijayapura police arrested Madiwalayya Panchayya Hiremath, alias Madu, who is said to be the prime accused in the shooting of Mahadev Bhairagonda, a repeat offender in November.

As many as 28 persons have been arrested in connection with the case till now. A pistol, a bullet, a car, and a mobile phone have been recovered from him.

Ambush planned

According to investigators, Madu allegedly planned an ambush against Bhairagonda on November 2.

Advertising

Advertising

He came to the spot along with over 30 persons and laid a trap for Bhairagonda by causing an accident. Bhairagonda received bullet injuries and two of his associates were killed. Five other associates were injured in the incident. They were treated in a private hospital in the city.

“Investigation will reveal whether it was an act of vengeance or a supari shooting,” a police officer said.

Investigating clues at the spot, and other information, police arrested the accused.

SP praise

Superintendent of Police Anupam Agrawal has congratulated the team led by Additional SP Ram Arasiddhi, Deputy SP K.C. Lakshminarayana, and Inspectors Ravindra Naikodi and Sangamesh Palabavi.