Police arrest pomegranate thieves

September 20, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Chickballapura police on Tuesday arrested two labourers and recovered over three tonnes of pomegranate they had stolen and sold to fruits vendors.

The accused used to steal pomegranates from the plantations Sadenahalli and Ajjawara villages in the outskirts of Chickballapura and sell it to fruit vendors at throwaway prices.

Based on two complaints, the police formed a special team who patrolled the area during night time and arrested K.B. Raju, 23, and K. Srinath, 18, dailywage labourers. Based on their information, the police detained Syed Mansoor, 40, and S. Nanjunda, 46, fruit vendors, and recovered the pomegranates along with ₹1.5 lakh cash. The accused have been booked for theft.

