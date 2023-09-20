HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest pomegranate thieves

September 20, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Chickballapura police on Tuesday arrested two labourers and recovered over three tonnes of pomegranate they had stolen and sold to fruits vendors.

The accused used to steal pomegranates from the plantations Sadenahalli and Ajjawara villages in the outskirts of Chickballapura and sell it to fruit vendors at throwaway prices.

Based on two complaints, the police formed a special team who patrolled the area during night time and arrested K.B. Raju, 23, and K. Srinath, 18, dailywage labourers. Based on their information, the police detained Syed Mansoor, 40, and S. Nanjunda, 46, fruit vendors, and recovered the pomegranates along with ₹1.5 lakh cash. The accused have been booked for theft.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.