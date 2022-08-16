Police arrest pisciculturist for selling fake degree certificates

ADVERTISEMENT

The Seshadripuram police arrested a 52-year-old pisciculturist from Chickballapur for allegedly printing and selling fake degree certificates of BU for ₹2 lakh each.

The accused Kaleelulla Baig’s racket was busted when PSI Raghunath V.R., based on a tip-off, caught his associate Ayub Pasha red-handed while he was handing over a B.Com certificate to his client Gajaraj B. at Sirur Park in Seshadripuram last Wednesday.

Mr. Raghunath detained both the accused and a detailed questioning led him to arrest Khaleel from his house situated in Nandi village in Chickballapur.

The police said Khaleel was a habitual offender arrested by CCB in 2001. After coming out on bail, Khaleel took up fish breeding and huge loss. His associate Ayub gave him the idea of getting into the old business to recover from the loss.

Khaleel started printing fake degree certificates, provisional certificates, and degree marks cards at home along with the seal and signature of the authorities concerned.

His clients were mostly those who want to apply for jobs abroad, especially in the Gulf, where there is little provision to cross-check, a police officer said. “We suspect that Khaleel is part of bigger racket,” the police officer said, adding that Khaleel has been taken into custody for further investigation.