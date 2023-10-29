Police arrest nine accused, seize electronic equipment in connection with exam malpractice in Yadgir district

October 29, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Yadgir

A police team arrested nine accused in connection with a case of malpractice during the common entrance test conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority in Yagdir on Saturday and seized electronic equipment from them, Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha has said.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Sunday, Ms. Sangeetha said that four Bluetooth devices, nine mobile phones and two walkie-talkies have been seized during interrogation.

“Investigation is still on. We will interrogate suspects based on information given by the arrested people. The accused have already been produced before a local court which has sent them to judicial custody. We will take them into police custody tomorrow [Monday],” she added.

The Superintendent of Police gave the names of the accused as Sidram of Sonna village in Afzalpur, Sagar of Chincholi, Niranjan of Hire Rajapur, Kalaburagi district, Santosh of Halagi village in Afzalpur, Baburao of Donnur in Afzalpur, Hasansab of Jeratagi of Jewargi taluk, Rakesh of Basaveshwar Chowk, Afzalpur, Baburao of Badanahalli of Afzalpur and Praveen of Almel in Sindagi taluk of Kalaburagi district.

“All the nine accused were writing exam by getting answers from outsiders through electronic devices,” she said and added that the police will now interrogate those who extended support to the accused based on their information.

When asked, she replied that metal detectors were not installed during the morning sessions. But they were brought in and installed during the second session. She further said that electronic equipment which were found inserted in the ears of the accused persons were removed with the help of ENT doctors.

A total of five cases have been registered under Sections 109, 114, 120(B), 420 and 149 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in this connection, Ms. Sangeetha said.

Police team

Basaveshwar Heera and Javed Inamdar, Deputy Superintendents of Police of Yadgir and Surpur Sub- divisions, respectively, Bharatkumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police of DAR wing, Channayya Hiremath, Vijaykumar Biradar, S.M Patil, Sachin Chalawadi and Basavaraj, all Inspectors, Veeranna Doddamani, Lachchappa, Parashuram, Manjanagouda, Mahantesh Patil, Shivakanth, Ramesh Kamble, all Sub-Inspectors, Vishnuvardhan, Saidappa, Syed Ali, Raghavendra Reddy, Harinath Reddy, Karunesh, Govind, Sabareddy, Monappa, Venkatesh, Gajendra, Abdul Basha, Ravindra, Prabhuling, Dawalsab and Pradeep, all Constables, were in the team that arrested the accused.

