Police arrest Nigerian national peddling drugs in Bengaluru

July 24, 2023 - Bengaluru

The V.V. Puram police on Saturday busted an inter-state drug racket and arrested a 30-year-old Nigerian national and recovered 1.4 k.g. of MDMA powder worth around ₹2 crore from him.

The accused, identified as John Egwata, was caught red-handed while waiting for his clients to deliver the drugs near V.V. Puram circle. The police took John to his house in R.T. Nagar which he had rented with his associate. Sensing trouble, his associate locked the house from the inside and flushed the drugs in the washroom and scaled down the second floor using the water pipe, and escaped .

The police later broke open the door and searched the house to find more powder from under the LPG cylinder where it was concealed.

Initial probe revealed that the accused John used to procure MDMA powder from his contacts in Maharashtra and Goa and would sell it to his contacts who are students, IT professionals, and even local peddlers.

The accused came to the city on a business visa but did not have any valid documents. John has been booked under the NDPS Act and Passport Act, and efforts are on to track down his associate.

In another case, traffic police seized a scooter with 40 grams of marijuana and a dagger while they were on a special drive to check on bike stunts.

This incident came to light when two constables were deployed to check on youth performing bike stunts and while patrolling on Chikkagoudanapalya 80 feet road on Sunday, they confronted two people on a scooter. The duo abandoned the scooter and ran away.

The scooter was brought to the station and efforts are on to track them based on the registration number of the vehicle.

