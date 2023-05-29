ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest man harassing devotees at Deval Ganagapur

May 29, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Accused Yellappa Kallur harassing a devotee by placing his foot over a devotee’s head at Sangam near the Sri Dattatreya Temple in Deval Ganagapur of Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After a video of a man assaulting a devotee and placing his foot over the head of the devotee at Sangam, two kilometres away from the famous Sri Dattatreya Temple in Deval Ganagapur village of Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district, went viral on Monday, the police arrested the man in connection with the case.

The accused identified as Yellappa Kallur, a resident of Deval Ganagapur, used to harass devotees coming to Sangam, a confluence of three rivers on the outskirts of the village.

Usually, devotees from various places across Karnataka and neighbouring States visit Sangam and conduct rituals and recite hymns in the praise of Lord Dattatreya, beneath the Audumbar Tree situated there.

Devotees at Sangam and locals said that Yellappa Kallur used to harass devotees.

There were more than 40 cases booked against him but the police had earlier failed to take any action against him, they said.

Now, the Deval Ganagapur Police have arrested Yellappa Kallur.

