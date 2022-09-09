Police arrest KPTCL exam accused

Recruitment scam unearthed

Recruitment scam unearthed

With the Belagavi police arresting two persons in connection with the alleged examination malpractice linked to a recruitment scam in KPTCL, the total number of accused in the case has gone up to 17.

The district police arrested Mohammad Azimuddin, 37, on charges of providing electronic equipment and clothes to the accused.

Azimuddin ran Spy Zone, an electronic equipment shop in Devasandra in Bengaluru. He was supplying equipment to the accused candidates who would use this to copy in the examination. They included transmitters and receivers of very small sizes, that could be fitted in N95 masks, T shirts, trousers and inner wear.

The police seized smart watches, bluetooth pieces, mobile phones, charging cables and walkie talkies and other equipment.

The Belagavi police had arrested Sanjiv Bhandari who is said to be the kingpin of the scam, recently. He offered some clues that led to the arrest of Azimuddin.

Dy.SP Veeresh Dodamani, PI Naganagouda Kattimanigoudar, and staff like A.H. Bhajantri, S.R. Malagi, S.N. Ghadeppanavar, G.S. Lamani, and others investigated the case. As many as 15 candidates, teachers and centre staff have been arrested till now. SP Sanjiv Patil said the investigation was on and more people were likely to be arrested. Dr. Patil congratulated the investigating team.