Police arrest KEA examination scam kingpin R.D. Patil on the State border

The accused was on the run for the last 12 days

November 10, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

After a 12-day chase, the Kalaburagi City Police on Friday finally succeeded in arresting R.D. Patil, kingpin and prime accused in the KEA Bluetooth scam, on the charge of helping candidates write exam using Bluetooth devices.

As per sources, the police received information about Patil’s hideout in Solapur district of Maharashtra. Then, they obtained clues about his movement towards Kalaburagi to surrender before court. The police intensified combing operations on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border and arrested him at 3 p.m. on the State border. He will be brought to Kalaburagi late in the evening.

Patil will be presented before a magistrate, after his medical examination.

For the last 12 days, the accused was hiding in various places in Karnataka and Maharashtra to evade arrest in connection with the KEA Bluetooth scam.

Despite a relentless pursuit by the police, four days ago he managed to escape by climbing down from an apartment compound wall in Kalaburagi city.

The Kalaburagi City Police had formed 13 teams to arrest Patil.

