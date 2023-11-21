ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest inter-State thieves, recover ₹70 lakh worth of valuables

November 21, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Govindarajnagar police on Tuesday arrested a gang of three involved in over 13 house break thefts and recovered valuables worth ₹70 lakh from them.

The prime accused in the case, identified as Karthik alias Escape Karthik, is involved in 83 cases in Karnataka as well as in Chennai and Tirupati. The accused had 18 non-bailable warrants against him, city Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said.

Following a theft case registered in Govindarajnagar police station, the police tracked down Karthik in Goa along with two of his associates Dileep and Arjun and arrested them. Karthik was operating in the State since 2005 and had even escaped from police custody thrice earlier. Appreciating the police team for nabbing Karthik, Mr. Dayananda announced a cash reward of ₹50,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US