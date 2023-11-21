Police arrest inter-State thieves, recover ₹70 lakh worth of valuables

November 21, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Govindarajnagar police on Tuesday arrested a gang of three involved in over 13 house break thefts and recovered valuables worth ₹70 lakh from them.

The prime accused in the case, identified as Karthik alias Escape Karthik, is involved in 83 cases in Karnataka as well as in Chennai and Tirupati. The accused had 18 non-bailable warrants against him, city Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said.

Following a theft case registered in Govindarajnagar police station, the police tracked down Karthik in Goa along with two of his associates Dileep and Arjun and arrested them. Karthik was operating in the State since 2005 and had even escaped from police custody thrice earlier. Appreciating the police team for nabbing Karthik, Mr. Dayananda announced a cash reward of ₹50,000.

