Police arrest inter-State gang of three involved in stealing pigs in Raichur

Published - August 30, 2024 08:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The police team headed by Circle Inspector of Police Nigappa N.R with the pig thieves at Idapanur in Raichur district. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

A team of Raichur Police headed by Idapanur Circle Inspector Nigappa N.R. has arrested a gang of three people on the charge of stealing pigs from border villages in Karnataka.

The names of the arrested were given as Erakal Ravindra from Kalludevakunta village, Erakal Srinivas from Yemmiganur and Nasaram Nagaraj from Nandavaram, all from Andhra Pradesh.

The police recovered ₹2,00,000 in cash, a vehicle worth ₹1,00,000 that was used to commit the crime and other valuables worth ₹3,00,000 from the accused. The cash was the proceeds of the sale of stolen pigs, the police said.

As per information provided by the police, three pig theft cases in Idapanur Police Station and one pig theft case in Yeragera Police Station were registered recently following the increasing number of pig theft cases in border villages in the district. The villages are close to the Andhra Pradesh border.

Following the registrations of these cases, senior officers formed a special team under the leadership of Mr. Nigappa. Upon the successful operation, the senior officers appreciated the team’s work and honoured it with prizes.

