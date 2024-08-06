GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police arrest habitual offender ‘Escape’ Karthik again

Published - August 06, 2024 07:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Pulakeshinagar police on Tuesday arrested 34-year-old Karthik alias Escape Karthik, a habitual offender allegedly involved in over 66 house-break thefts. Karthik, who had over 38 house-break theft cases pending against him in Bengaluru, was on the run for the last one year until the police pinned him down near Lingarajapuram underpass.

Karthik, who was declared as proclaimed offender by the court, is a resident of Kothanur and had allegedly committed thefts across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. A high school dropout, Karthik started committing theft when he was aged 16. He has been active in crime since 2005. 

He once escaped from the Parappana Agrahara central prison in 2007 by hiding in a vegetable van that had come to the prison to deliver vegetables and since then, his alias has been ‘Escape’. A few years later, he managed to escape from Jeevan Bhima Nagar police custody while being escorted for spot inspection. The police caught him again and remanded him to judicial custody.

The police said Karthik maintained a good physique and practised jumping and climbing high-rise buildings which helped him commit crime and escape. The accused lives a lavish life and also maintains a good number of advocates, who help him get bail whenever he is arrested, a police officer said.

