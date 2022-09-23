Karnataka

Police arrest four PFI members for assault

The Ballari Police arrested four members of Popular Front of India (PFI) for assaulting a youth when he reportedly tried to stop the agitators on Thursday evening. The youth has been identified as Arun Reddy.

The PFI members took to the streets and gathered near Gadagi Chennappa Circle seeking the release of their leaders detained by National Investigation Agency (NIA). A tussle erupted between the protestors and police personnel when the agitating mob tried to remove barricades.

When Arun Reddy raised objections as the protestors blocked vehicular movement, the agitators then cornered Arun Reddy and assaulted him in front of the police personnel, leaving him injured.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2022 9:54:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/police-arrest-four-pfi-members-for-assault/article65927476.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY