August 09, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hubballi Dharwad Police have arrested a former student of a private college on the charge of posting defamatory and obscene posts on social media by morphing photographs of girl students.

According to sources, the arrested has been identified as Rajanikanth Talawar, former student of a private college located in Shirur Park area in Hubballi.

The police are further investigating to check whether any other person is involved in the incident.

The former student is said to have posted obscene and defamatory posts by morphing photographs of girl students of the college, with vulgar messages on Instagram. The incident, which came to light three months after the messages were posted, has evoked protests from students organisations.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, in-charge Police Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad Santosh Babu said that the 21-year-old accused studied in the college but he was not given admission to the college this year, as he did not have the required attendance last year.

“Based on electronic evidence and other information, the accused has been arrested. We suspect the involvement of other people in the incident and we plan to conduct a lie detector test and brain mapping on the former student and have sought permission for it,” he said.

The Police Commissioner said that the former student did not intend to target the college but the girl students who did not speak to him during his college days. He specifically targeted only those girls who were on good terms with other boys.

It has also come to light that not many spoke to him during his college days, the Police Commissioner said and added that they have collected evidence pertaining to his involvement in the incident.

To a query, he clarified that they first took the accused into custody and subsequently, arrested him three days ago. They did not disclose it as they were investigating the involvement of others in the incident.

