Police arrest five persons in four mobile robbery cases reported in North East Division

August 06, 2022 22:05 IST

The Sampigehalli police on Saturday arrested Mohanraj, 20, and his associate Dinesh Damodaran, 20, from Srirampura and recovered a two mobile phones and a bike they used to commit robberies in and around the North East Division.

The accused on June 5 confronted Jeswin Lalu Perumal, a 27-year-old software engineer in ITPL, while he was returning home on a scooter with his friend. The duo snatched his phone worth ₹15,000 and escaped. Due to the impact, the rider, identified as Cherian, fell from the scooter sustained a shoulder fracture. The police managed to track down the accused based on the technical details and arrested them.

Other incidents

In another incident, the Yelahanka police arrested Sahil Baig, 20, Srinivas M., 20, from Rajanukunte and recovered a mobile phone which they had robbed from a labourer on July 23. The accused had threatened Bhishnu Lohar, 28, demanded money, but when Lohar pleaded that the money is to buy the ration, they snatched his mobile phone and escaped .

Meanwhile, the Kothanur police arrested Mubarak Khan, 23, from KG Halli, for robbing a mobile phone from a delivery boy on July 22. The accused confronted Suresh Balubai, near Wajid Layout, when the accused along with his associates, approached him on the pretext of asking for an address . Before Suresh could react, the accused attacked him with helmet, pushed him down and sped away with the phone. The police tracked down the accused and arrested them.