Police arrest five in triple murder case

The Kalaburagi Police arrested five persons in connection with the triple murder case in Medak village of Sedam taluk on Thursday.
Malkappa and his sons, Shankrappa and Chennappa, were axed to death by their relatives over a land dispute on Wednesday.
The police arrested two accused Ashappa and Ramalu from Vittalapur in Telangana. Padma, Lalamma and Pavitra, also accused, were arrested from Kanagadda village in Sedam taluk.
They were sent to judicial custody. Three more accused, Hanumanth, Senappa and Sharanappa, are absconding.
A feud between the two families over repayment of ₹ 50,000 loan and partition of ancestral land had resulted in the triple murder.
