Police arrest five for hunting blackbuck

A group of five men, three Hyderabad-based businessmen and two from Chandapur village of Sedam taluk in Kalaburagi, were arrested by the police for killing a blackbuck here on Thursday night.

Based on a tip-off, the Mudhool Police and Forest Department officials apprehended Wasif Hasan, Peer Ahmed, Ali Hussain, all from Hyderabad, Hanumanth Helawar and Venkatesh Helawar, both locals, near Mallabad village in Sedam.

The arrested men have been booked under The Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The police have recovered blackbuck meat, skin, rifle, lethal weapons and a vehicle. All the five have been sent to judicial custody.


