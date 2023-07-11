Police arrest five after video of youth being disrobed, assaulted goes viral

The Hubballi Police have, after a video went viral on social media, arrested five people on the charge of disrobing a youth, abusing and assaulting him.
The youth identified to be a resident of the city is known to the assailants and the incident reportedly happened in Bendigeri locality of Hubballi a few months ago. The assailants are from Gangadhar Nagar in Hubballi.
According to preliminary investigation, the assault on the youth came about over a comment he made while chatting on a social media platform. The assailants, who are known to the youth, called him on the pretext of a treat at night, disrobed him, abused and tortured him, sources said.
When contacted, Police Commissioner in-charge K. Santosh Babu said that the five people were involved in the incident and they have been arrested now.
