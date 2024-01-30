Police arrest engineering graduate who robbed his neighbour

January 30, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The KP Agrahara police on Tuesday arrested a 36-year-old mechanical engineering graduate and the owner of an aluminium factory for burgling the house of his neighbour to repay the loan he had incurred due to loss in his business.

Madan Kumar, resident of Telecom Layout, had incurred huge loss after his factory was gutted in an accidental fire recently. He decided to rob his neighbours, who were his mother’s friends. The accused planned the burglary in advance, visiting the neighbours on the pretext of dropping his mother to their house.

He purchased equipment like cutters, gloves, and caps to conceal his identity. He even watched documentaries on how to commit successful burglaries, the police said. The accused then gained entry into the first floor of the house while the neighbours were out for their morning walk. He entered the house by drilling the door with a cutter and robbed gold, silver, and cash worth over ₹8 lakh on January 17.

Madan was so careful that even the tenants living on the ground floor did not realise the incident. He took away the Digital Video Recorder attached to the CCTV cameras in the house. Based on a complaint, the police managed to zero in on the accused based on digital evidence. The police recovered 110 gm of gold worth ₹6.5 lakh, 458 gm of silver articles worth ₹30,000, and cash ₹1.3 lakh from him.

