Police arrest cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli, admitted to hospital

Cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli was arrested on Friday (July 26) night after he and his associates created a ruckus at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station, alleging that a parcel of animal meat that was unloaded from a train from Rajasthan was dog meat.

They not only stormed the railway station but also staged a protest, causing inconvenience to passengers. He also alleged that police and railway officials were hand in glove with those importing dog meat to adulterate meat served at non-veg restaurants in the city.

Cottonpet police arrested him, charging him with using criminal force to deter public servants from discharging duties, apart from other crimes. He was released on station bail. However, as soon as he was taken to the police station, Mr. Kerehalli claimed he was unwell, and he was rushed to K.C. General Hospital. Doctors at the hospital conducted a medical test on his vitals and said he was fine. However, following Mr. Kerehalli’s claims that he was still unwell, he was shifted to Victoria Hospital, where he was admitted and is under observation.

Puneeth Kerehalli has over half a dozen criminal cases against him. He was arrested for the murder of 39-year-old Idrees Pasha in April 2023 in an incident of cow vigilantism. He was arrested in the case and is presently out on bail. The Bengaluru City Police had booked him under Goonda Act, but the High Court of Karnataka quashed the case.

