Police arrest conman cheating students with medical and engineering seats

October 31, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Sanjaynagar police on Tuesday arrested a 65-year-old conman for running a medical and engineering seat racket through his consultancy agency in the city for months.

The accused Sharath Gowda, a resident of Hyderabad, is an MBA graduate who was operating through his Nexus-edu consulting firm on BEL Road, targeting candidates and their families who were not able to get seats through NEET and CET exams.

Luring them to get seats in professional courses in reputed colleges across the country, the accused would take lakhs of rupees as commission and escape. Based on a complaint from a businessman who was lured by the accused and paid ₹10 lakh to get a medical seat for his son in a reputed college in Kerala in September this year, a team of police tracked down the accused in Hyderabad and arrested him.

Inquiries revealed that the accused had cheated around 10 people and taken lakhs of rupees from them. The police have seized a total of ₹47.8 lakh and further investigations are on to ascertain his criminal background, Saidulu Adavath, DCP, North Division, said.

