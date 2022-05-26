Police arrest accused, recover ₹4.5 lakh in cash

In a major breakthrough, Yadgir Town Police have arrested a man accused of snatching away a cash bag from another man near the old bus stand in Yadgir after diverting the attention of the latter on May 5.

The name of the accused was given as Gunji Jabbaraj (28), a native of Bitragunta area, Ramaswamy Palyam, Bogal Mandalam, Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh.

According to a release from Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, Khajasab Imamsab Konalli lodged a complaint with the Yadgir Town Police stating that an unidentified man snatched away his cash bag that he had kept inside the petrol tank cover of his motorcycle, after diverting his attention.

The complainant said that he had withdrawn ₹5 lakh from a nationalised bank branch at Station Bazaar and kept the cash in a bag inside the petrol tank cover of his motorcycle. He further stated that the unidentified man diverted his attention after throwing some currency on the ground in front of him and then, suddenly snatched away the bag containing ₹4,90,000 in cash and fled.

The police, after receiving the complaint, inspected the spot, ascertained CCTV footage from nearby shops and collected information from various other sources as part of investigation.

Dr. Vedamurthy formed a team of officers to arrest the accused after obtaining sufficient clues.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Veeresh Karadigudda led the team that arrested the accused.

The police also recovered ₹4,50,000 in cash from the accused.

Meanwhile, the police have urged banks and business establishments in the town to install closed circuit television cameras at their business places.