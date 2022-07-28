Police arrest accused in murder case

July 28, 2022 19:59 IST

The cyber and forensic wing of the police helped crack a three-month-old murder case wherein a 30-year-old woman from Assam was killed in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district.

The police arrested the 29-year-old accused and produced him before a court which sent him to judicial custody here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Jasmika Khatoon from Assam. And, the name of the accused was given as Aslam Mohammad Alimuddin, a resident of Bihar.

On April 4 this year, the Chincholi Police recovered the body of Jasmika Khatoon near Polakpalli village.

According to the police, Jasmika Khatoon was strangled to death with clothes. And, her mouth was stuffed with a piece of cloth. Though the exact reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained, sources said that the accused and the woman were in an illicit relationship.