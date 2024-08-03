Police arrest accused in filmy-style operation

In a filmy-style operation, the Hubballi police in civilian clothes arrested an absconding person wanted in theft cases by showing a revolver in a busy market area in Vijayapura when his family members showed resistance.

The incident occurred at B.R. Ambedkar Circle in Vijayapura on Friday when the police caught Avinash Machhale, native of Kolhapur in Maharashtra. The police had reached Vijayapura following a tip-off about his presence in Vijayapura.

As the women accompanying him showed resistance and tried to attack the police personnel, a large number of people gathered in the market. When Avinash tried to escape taking advantage of the melee, Assistant Sub-Inspector Honnappanavar raised the revolver to disperse the crowd and take custody of the accused.

Subsequently, the police took the accused to the Gol Gombaz police station and took him to Hubballi after informing the local police.