Police arrest 4 in suspected case of 'honour killing' in Vijayapura district

A file photo of Vijayapura.

Belagavi

24 June 2021 13:07 IST

They include the father and brother of the girl

Police in Vijayapura district arrested four persons in connection with an alleged honour killing in Saladhalli two days ago.

Kalakeri police arrested Bandagisab Tambad, 50, who is suspected of hacking to death his daughter and a youth who hails from the Dalit community.

His son Daval Patel, 20, and sons-in-law Allasab Patel, 29, and Rafique Sab, 24, were also arrested.

Another accused, Lale Sab, is absconding.

The bodies of Basvaraj Badigeri, 19, and a girl aged 16 were found in a field in Saladhalli. Their heads were smashed with stones.

Villagers, who suspected honour killing, alerted the Kalakeri police who conducted an investigation before making the arrests.

A team has been formed to nab the absconding accused, Superintendent of Police Anupam Agarwal said.