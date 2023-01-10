ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest 3 persons for attempt to assault lone man in Sagar

January 10, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - Hassan

Pro-Hindutva organisations condemn the incident, give a call for Sagar bandh on January 10

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga police have arrested three persons in connection with an attempt to assault a person in Sagar on January 9. The arrested persons are Sameer, Imran and Mansoor.

Sunil, a resident of Sagar, was about to park his two-wheeler in front of a jewellery shop when Sameer tried to hit him with a weapon. The incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed by commercial establishments nearby. Sameer is seen taking out his weapon from his two-wheeler. Following the incident, pro-Hindutva activists had given a call for Sagar bandh on January 10.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar informed mediapersons that three persons, including Sameer, had been arrested. “We are verifying the role of Imran and Mansoor,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US