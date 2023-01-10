HamberMenu
Police arrest 3 persons for attempt to assault lone man in Sagar

Pro-Hindutva organisations condemn the incident, give a call for Sagar bandh on January 10

January 10, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga police have arrested three persons in connection with an attempt to assault a person in Sagar on January 9. The arrested persons are Sameer, Imran and Mansoor.

Sunil, a resident of Sagar, was about to park his two-wheeler in front of a jewellery shop when Sameer tried to hit him with a weapon. The incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed by commercial establishments nearby. Sameer is seen taking out his weapon from his two-wheeler. Following the incident, pro-Hindutva activists had given a call for Sagar bandh on January 10.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar informed mediapersons that three persons, including Sameer, had been arrested. “We are verifying the role of Imran and Mansoor,” he said.

