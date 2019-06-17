Police arrest 14 accused, crack businessman’s murder

Belagavi Police have solved the murder of Nagappa Jiddimani whose body was found near Visvesvaraya Technological University here two weeks ago.

The police arrested 14 persons, including Sridhar Satyeppa Talwar (25), Mahantesh Satyappa Talwar (24), Arjun Kallappa Annenavar (24) and Srikant Raju Dharwad (23), on the charge of killing the businessman from Santi Bastawad village.

The accused killed the businessman after receiving a contract to eliminate him from Vimala Biramutti of Khanapur, the police said.

Motive

Vimala Biramutti got him killed as she suspected that Nagappa Jiddimani was responsible for the murder of her son, the police added.

The accused lured Nagappa Jiddimani into believing that he was participating in a land deal.

He was tricked into getting into a car and hammered to death.

The accused dumped the body near the university and escaped.

Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy had formed a team to crack the murder.

The team included Deputy Superintendent of Police Karunakar Shetty Motilal Pawar, Ninganagowda Patil and Praveen Gangol.

Though the team has arrested the culprits, Vimala Biramutti is absconding.