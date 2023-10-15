HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest 13 in Ghataprabha after rescuing woman who was paraded with garland of slippers

October 15, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The police rescued the woman who was being paraded with slippers hanging from her neck in Ghataprabha near Gokak in Belagavi district on Saturday night.

As many as 13 people who were said to be responsible for the offence have been arrested.

The victim was identified as Sridevi Godachi of Ghataprabha.

A crowd of 15 people, including some women, assaulted her and paraded her after putting a garland of slippers around her neck, the police said.

They accused her of blackmailing some traders and extracting money from them.

Some onlookers who saw this informed the police who intervened when she was being taken to the traffic circle near the railway station there.

The police rescued her and shifted her to the District Civil Hospital in Belagavi by midnight. She is recovering.

Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guled said that all the accused have been arrested.

A case has been registered based on the victim’s complaint. The accused have been produced in court that remanded them in judicial custody, the Superintendent of Police said.

Sources in the police said that the victim told investigators that some youth from Ghataprabha had beaten her up after she refused to heed their demand for money. Investigation is on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.