Police arrange ‘green corridor’ for transporting organ

The donor was declared brain dead in Dharwad on Friday

The Hubballi Dharwad police arranged ‘green corridor’ (zero traffic) for facilitating transport of donated organ from a hospital in Dharwad to Hubballi Airport on Saturday.

Sunanda Naik, 53, a resident of Sirsi, had suffered a fall at home was being treated at SDM Hospital in Dharwad from June 23. She was declared brain dead on Friday.

The family members agreed to the hospital’s request for organ donation. Subsequently, on Saturday morning Sunanda’s liver was sent for organ transplant at Aster RV Hospital at JP Nagar in Bengaluru.

“We got a request from SDM hospital for Green Corridor for transporting a donated organ from SDM hospital to Hubballi Airport at around 9.30. Accordingly we made arrangements. The ambulance and escort vehicle left the hospital at 10:40. As we provided green corridor, the vehicles covered the distance of 16 kms in around 12 minutes,” Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Ramrajan said.

“As Sunanda had suffered severe brain damage and was declared brain dead on Friday night. Her family members were sensitised and convinced about the benefits of organ donation. As the family members agreed to donate the organs, with their consent two kidneys and eyes and the liver were removed for organ transplantation,” Public Relations Officer of SDM Hospital Nagaraj Kallapur said.

Appeal for volunteers

He said that while the liver was sent to Bengaluru for organ plants, the other organ transplants would be carried out on needy patients at SDM Hospital itself. The Hospital would appeal to people volunteer for organ donations so that it would be of help in saving the lives of others, he said.