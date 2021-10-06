Police appeal to areca growers

Hassan

Shivamogga police have appealed to areca growers to take measures to protect their yield from thieves.

The police made this appeal in the wake of recent incidents of theft from areca farms. In an appeal, on Wednesday, the police told the growers not to store the stock in an open area. “Better keep the stock in a godown or a closed room with the proper lock. Install CCTV cameras at the godown so that movement of people around the place could be recorded”, the release said.

The police suggested that the growers install an alarm system so that they could be alerted in case of any attempt of theft. The growers were also asked to contact the ERRS helpline 112 or contact the police control room 9480803300 to inform in case of such incidents.

The increase in the price of areca in the market is said to be one of the reasons for areca theft cases.