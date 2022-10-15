Police and prosecutors must inform jurisdictional court immediately after transfer of FIRs: HC

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the State government to issue necessary circulars to the police and the prosecution departments to immediately inform the jurisdictional courts whenever the First Information Reports (FIRs) are transferred from one police station to the other.

Also, the court directed that the judges in all the trial courts should affix their initials on the chargesheet along with the date, and ensure its entry in the order sheets of the case as soon as the police submit the chargesheet in a criminal case.

Issue instructions

The court directed the Home Secretary and the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police to issue instructions to all the police stations and the public prosecutors in this regard.

Justice P.N. Desai issued the directions recently while noticing that one Sunil, an accused in a murder case, had almost succeeded in getting ‘default bail’ from the 1st Additional Civil Judge (ACJ) & Judicial Magistrate First Class (KMFC), Kalaburagi, due to miscommunication that the Mahagoan police had not filed chargesheet within the specified 90 days.

However, the I ACJ & JMFC did not allow his release on ‘default bail’ after it came to know that the FIR was transferred to Kalaburagi Rural police station within a month of its registration and the Rural police had filed the chargesheet within the specified 90 days before V ACJ & JMFC, the jurisdictional court for that station.

The High Court observed that the accused was very much aware of the filling of the chargesheet against him as another accused in the same case had filed an application for regular bail from the Sessions Court, where the case was committed for trial after filling of the chargesheet.

‘Not vigilant’

The assistant public prosecutor and the investigating officer concerned were not vigilant in informing the jurisdictional courts about the transfer of FIR and filling of the chargesheet, the High Court observed. The investigating officer’s request for transfer of the FIR to another court was received after filling of the chargesheet and the clerk in the court of I ACJ & JMFC had not timely put up the request in the case, the High Court noted.