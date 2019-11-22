Police action against JNU students condemned

Members of various progressive organisations staged a protest in the city on Friday condemning the police action against students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.
They condemned what they termed as growing commercialisation of education, in the context of fee hike effected at the JNU against which the students are protesting.
The hike in fee is a step forward towards commercialisation and privatisation of education and this is evident across the country, they said. Criticising the Centre for its inability to fund public universities, they said it is ironic that the same government does not think twice while announcing tax sops for the private sector.
