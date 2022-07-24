Police act tough to prevent public nuisance

Sakaleshpur Police, on Saturday night, took 22 people into custody for causing nuisance in public and seized 10 vehicles. The police arrested them as part of the area-domination exercise initiated by Hassan SP Hariram Shankar.

The policemen conducted rounds across the town under the leadership of DySP Anil Kumar and took people into custody on charges of rash and negligent driving, wheeling, smoking in public places and those engaged in fights near liquor shops.

The police booked the cases as per the Karnataka Police Act and Motor Vehicles Act against against them. Later, they were released after warning them of serious action if they continued with similar conduct. CPI Chaitanya and PSIs Shivashankar and Basavaraju were involved in the operation.

A similar operation was conducted in Hassan on Friday night. The police had taken more than 70 people into custody. SP Hariram Shankar addressed them all in a community hall and warned them of severe action in future if they did not mend their behaviour. Mr. Shankar told the media that the police would continue the area domination exercise across the district. The police would take tough action on those found drinking alcohol in public places, creating a nuisance, triple riding, rash driving and smoking in public places, he added.