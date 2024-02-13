GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police achieve 50% conviction rate in trials in January 2024

February 13, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have achieved a 50% conviction rate in trials completed in January 2024. Trials in 1,306 cases were completed in city courts during the month, of which 762 cases have ended in conviction, city police said. City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said the conviction rate was commendable and efforts were on to improve it further.

Out of the 762 cases that ended in conviction, Mr. Dayananda said in four cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the courts gave a maximum punishment of 20 years jail term. These cases were registered in 2017, 2020 and 2022.

In four cases, the accused have been awarded 14 years to 20 years jail term, while in two cases, they have been sentenced to one-year imprisonment. In three cases, the accused have been sentenced to less than one year, and 845 accused in 753 cases have been slapped with a fine as part of the conviction.

The city police have launched a special drive to probe Long Pending Report cases and cracked 13 such cases in January, including a POCSO Act case. A murder case reported in 1993 was also cracked.

