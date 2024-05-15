ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing to the ‘deteriorating’ law and order in State, Shettar seeks severe action in the latest murder case

Published - May 15, 2024 08:41 pm IST - Belagavi

‘We are with the grieving family in this moment and we demand strict punishment to the offender,’ says the former BJP Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Belagavi LS candidate Jagadish Shettar has said that the Congress government has repeatedly failed to maintain law and order, as there is no protection for women in the State.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The former Chief Minister and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar has demanded severe punishment for the guilty in the murder of Anjali Ambiger of Hubballi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are with the grieving family in this moment. We demand strict punishment to the offender,” Mr. Shettar said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

“It seems law and order has deteriorated in the State. The Congress government has repeatedly failed to maintain law and order. There is no protection for women under the Congress government. Strict instructions should be issued to the police to arrest the accused and ensure him a severe punishment,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the Congress government in the State to establish lasting peace, law and order by ensuring strict punishment to the accused of such offences.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Minister shocked

Meanwhile, Minister for Women and Child Development Lakshmi Hebbalkar has expressed shock over the murder of the young woman in Hubballi.

She has instructed the police to take urgent action, including arresting the accused.

“It is very unfortunate that youth is taking to such extremes in the name of love. As soon as I heard the news of this case, I spoke to the senior officers and instructed them to take urgent action regarding the incident. They have assured me that the accused will be arrested soon and a proper investigation will be conducted in the case. We want to assure the family that we are with them in this time of their distress,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US