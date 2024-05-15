Pointing to the ‘deteriorating’ law and order in State, Shettar seeks severe action in the latest murder case

The former Chief Minister and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar has demanded severe punishment for the guilty in the murder of Anjali Ambiger of Hubballi.

“We are with the grieving family in this moment. We demand strict punishment to the offender,” Mr. Shettar said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

“It seems law and order has deteriorated in the State. The Congress government has repeatedly failed to maintain law and order. There is no protection for women under the Congress government. Strict instructions should be issued to the police to arrest the accused and ensure him a severe punishment,” he said.

He urged the Congress government in the State to establish lasting peace, law and order by ensuring strict punishment to the accused of such offences.

Minister shocked

Meanwhile, Minister for Women and Child Development Lakshmi Hebbalkar has expressed shock over the murder of the young woman in Hubballi.

She has instructed the police to take urgent action, including arresting the accused.

“It is very unfortunate that youth is taking to such extremes in the name of love. As soon as I heard the news of this case, I spoke to the senior officers and instructed them to take urgent action regarding the incident. They have assured me that the accused will be arrested soon and a proper investigation will be conducted in the case. We want to assure the family that we are with them in this time of their distress,” he said.

