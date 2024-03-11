Poets, writers must develop political consciousness to uphold what is right, says Shivaganga Rumma

March 11, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Stressing on the role of literature in transforming society, Head of the Department of Kannada at Central University of Karnataka Shivaganga Rumma has said that literature must reflect social realities and address the burning issues of contemporary society.

Speaking at a poem recitation session on the second day of the 21st Bidar District Sahitya Sammelan held at Channabasava Pattadevaru Rangamandir in Bidar on Sunday, the scholar held that in the recent times, regressive literature has been prevailing over progressive literature in India.

“The language of hate is aggressive these days. The language of love has lost its charm. The latter has failed to counter the former. Young writers should come up with living literature highlighting the sorrows and sufferings of the common people and spreading love and peace,” she said.

Referring to poets who have written about personal feelings, she questioned the use of such poems when they remain blind to people’s agony and hardships and contribute nothing to the progressive transformation of society.

“Poets must be aware of what is happening around them. They must question the wrongdoings and uphold the right things. Those who question are being projected as villains. Yet, we should not budge from such threats. We must discharge our duties by raising social issues in our writings. The literature that doesn’t talk about people’s pain will be useless. Writers must develop political consciousness to understand the happenings around them and allow them to reflect in their works,” she said.

Speaking on similar lines in his introductory address earlier, writer Vikram Visaji said that the new generation of poets has moved away from the toiling masses, their tradition and culture and their writings, hence, fail to construct the ground realities of people’s lives.

“New generation poets are now stay away from villages, working masses and their culture. The life experience is missing in new poetry. It is an alarm of danger. It is not the time to peacefully rest. It is the time to resist,” he said.

Head of Bhalki Hiremath and president of the literary conference Basavalinga Pattadevaru, his junior Gurubasava Pattadevaru, Akka Gangambike of Haralayya Peetha in Basavakalyan and others were present.

As many as 40 poets recited their poems in the session.

Resolutions

The literary conference passed a few resolutions including opposing efforts of the Kannada and Culture Department to take Bidar Kannada Bhavan into its possession and demanding that the government leave the building in the possession of District Kannada Sahithya Parishat.

The other resolutions that were passed are: thanking the government for declaring Basavanna as the cultural ambassador of Karnataka, grants from Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board for developing Bidar Kannada Bhavan and holding literary activities in Bidar, proper implementation of Special Status accorded to Kalyana Karnataka under Article 371(J) of the Constitution, making Kannada language compulsory till Class 10 and the expeditious establishment of the Vachana University recently announced by the government.