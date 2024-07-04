ADVERTISEMENT

Poetry dialogue event with author Tejashree

Published - July 04, 2024 07:52 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the Padara series by the Indian Educational Theatre Institute of Mysuru, a poetry dialogue event with poet and author J.N. Tejashree will be held on July 6 at 4 p.m. at the Indian Educational Theatre Institute on JLB Road here.

The Indian Educational Theatre Institute conducts the ‘Padara’ program every Saturday. The reading sessions of poems, stories, and plays have been well received by the public. The institute organises various new programs to provide a platform for interested readers and to cultivate a taste for literature, a release said here.

Renowned critic O.L. Nagabhushanaswamy will be the chief guest at the event. Mysore Umesh, a senior official from All India Radio Mysore, along with theatre artists Zahida, Rajesh Madhavan, Bhumi Sagar, Kiran P. Kaushik from the group Aparichita Oduga Balaga, Jeevan Mukta, and others, will read selected poems of Ms. Tejashree. The event will offer an opportunity to listen to some of J.N. Tejashree’s poems and engage in a dialogue with her, the release added.

