Poetry collection penned by Karnataka Agriculture Department officer released

A book of poems, Chidambara, that portrays the plight of poor women in rural areas, farmers’ distress, man-animal conflict, significance of conserving water and other issues, was released in Bengaluru on Saturday (August 24, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The book that contains 80 poems penned by Karnataka Agriculture Department’s Deputy Director (Administration) Mohandas K.S. was released in the presence of Kannada Development Authority Chairman Purushottam Bilimale, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat (KCP) president B.L. Shankar, and Kannada University, Hampi, Vice-Chancellor D.V. Paramashivamurthy at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat in Bengaluru.

The book has been published by Mangaluru-based Kallachu Publications.

Apart from poetry, Mr. Mohandas has authored two plays Sarakari Kelasa Devera Kelasa and Negila Yogi. The plays were staged during the 2023 and 2024 kharif workshops conducted by the Agriculture Department.

The author has also drawn pencil sketches, and oil and acrylic paintings and represented the State in national-level shuttle badminton tournaments of government employees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.