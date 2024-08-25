GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Poetry collection penned by Karnataka Agriculture Department officer released

The book contains poems on the plight of poor women in rural areas, farmers’ distress, man-animal conflict, significance of conserving water and other issues

Published - August 25, 2024 03:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Cover page of the book of poems, ‘Chidambara’ written by Mohandas K.S., Deputy Director in Agriculture Department in the Government of Karnataka.

Cover page of the book of poems, ‘Chidambara’ written by Mohandas K.S., Deputy Director in Agriculture Department in the Government of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

A book of poems, Chidambara, that portrays the plight of poor women in rural areas, farmers’ distress, man-animal conflict, significance of conserving water and other issues, was released in Bengaluru on Saturday (August 24, 2024).

The book that contains 80 poems penned by Karnataka Agriculture Department’s Deputy Director (Administration) Mohandas K.S. was released in the presence of Kannada Development Authority Chairman Purushottam Bilimale, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat (KCP) president B.L. Shankar, and Kannada University, Hampi, Vice-Chancellor D.V. Paramashivamurthy at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat in Bengaluru.

Mohandas K.S., Deputy Director in the Agriculture Department of the Government of Karnataka.

Mohandas K.S., Deputy Director in the Agriculture Department of the Government of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The book has been published by Mangaluru-based Kallachu Publications. 

Apart from poetry, Mr. Mohandas has authored two plays Sarakari Kelasa Devera Kelasa and Negila Yogi. The plays were staged during the 2023 and 2024 kharif workshops conducted by the Agriculture Department.

The author has also drawn pencil sketches, and oil and acrylic paintings and represented the State in national-level shuttle badminton tournaments of government employees.

