HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poetic presentation of literary texts win hearts in Shivamogga

Kavya Hande H. presents a solo performance, performed gracefully and mould into different roles with ease

June 25, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Kavya Hande H. staged solo performance of Hakki Mattu Avalu in Shivamogga on Saturday, June 24.

Kavya Hande H. staged solo performance of Hakki Mattu Avalu in Shivamogga on Saturday, June 24. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The poetic presentation of different literary texts by various authors staged by Kavya Hande H. succeeded in winning hearts of the audience at Kuvempu Rangamandira in Shivamogga on Saturday, June 24.

Hakki Mattu Avalu, directed by noted theatre personality Dr. Sripad Bhat, is a one-and-a-half-hour-long solo performance. Excerpts from texts written by K.V. Tirumalesh, Mitra Venkataraju, Vaidehi, Pratibha Nandakumar, Nigerian writer Chimamanda, American author Maya Angelou, Lathesha, and Abhilasha S. were weaved to convey the stories of women fighting for liberation.

Kavya Hande, a student in her final year of B.Sc. at Bhadarkar’s College at Kundapura in Udupi district, has been into acting since her school days. She wanted to do a solo performance, and Sripad Bhat came up with the concept of a poetic presentation of literary texts. Kavya, herself a trained Bharatanatya dancer and Yakshagana artist, performed gracefully, moulding into different roles with ease. Anush Shetty and Munna Mysuru have directed the music for the play.

Kavya has been supported by Suvika, a cultural organisation at Kota, run by Kavya’s family. So far, the play has been staged in six places. In Shivamogga, Kadekoppala Trust organised the event. Kavya’s father, Sujayeendra Hande, said that the play had been receiving a good response from theatre lovers. His daughter would love to see many more shows of the play and pursue her career in acting.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.