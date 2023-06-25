Poetic presentation of literary texts win hearts in Shivamogga

June 25, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

The poetic presentation of different literary texts by various authors staged by Kavya Hande H. succeeded in winning hearts of the audience at Kuvempu Rangamandira in Shivamogga on Saturday, June 24.

Hakki Mattu Avalu, directed by noted theatre personality Dr. Sripad Bhat, is a one-and-a-half-hour-long solo performance. Excerpts from texts written by K.V. Tirumalesh, Mitra Venkataraju, Vaidehi, Pratibha Nandakumar, Nigerian writer Chimamanda, American author Maya Angelou, Lathesha, and Abhilasha S. were weaved to convey the stories of women fighting for liberation.

Kavya Hande, a student in her final year of B.Sc. at Bhadarkar’s College at Kundapura in Udupi district, has been into acting since her school days. She wanted to do a solo performance, and Sripad Bhat came up with the concept of a poetic presentation of literary texts. Kavya, herself a trained Bharatanatya dancer and Yakshagana artist, performed gracefully, moulding into different roles with ease. Anush Shetty and Munna Mysuru have directed the music for the play.

Kavya has been supported by Suvika, a cultural organisation at Kota, run by Kavya’s family. So far, the play has been staged in six places. In Shivamogga, Kadekoppala Trust organised the event. Kavya’s father, Sujayeendra Hande, said that the play had been receiving a good response from theatre lovers. His daughter would love to see many more shows of the play and pursue her career in acting.