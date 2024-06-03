ADVERTISEMENT

Poet Siddhalinga Pattanashetti chosen for Gudleppa Hallikeri Award

Published - June 03, 2024 10:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The award will be presented to the poet and playwright at a function to be held on June 6

The Hindu Bureau

Siddhalinga Pattanashetti will get a purse of ₹25,000 and a memento | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Poet and playwright Siddhalinga Pattanashetti has been chosen for the prestigious Gudleppa Hallikeri Award for 2024 by the Gudleppa Hallikeri Memorial Foundation, Hosaritti (Haveri District).

Addressing presspersons in Haveri on Monday, trustee of Gudleppa Hallikeri Memorial Foundation Veeranna Chekki said that the award will be presented to the senior writer at a function to be held on June 6.

Mr. Chekki said that Prof. Pattanashetti will be the 19th recipient of the award. The award comprises a purse of ₹25,000 and a memento.

Photo museum

Mr. Chekki, who is also the secretary of National Education Society of Hosaritti, said they have set up a photo museum of freedom fighter Gudleppa Hallikeri at the Gandhi Grameen Gurukul in Hosaritti.

Over 300 photos of Gudleppa Hallikeri, secured by noted photographer Shashi Sali, will be on display at the museum. The photo museum will help one to know more about freedom fighter and Gandhian Gudleppa Hallikeri, including his participation in the freedom movement, political career, his family, his associations and others, he said.

The award ceremony will be presided over by Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti. Alumni of the school and Vice-Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences Dharwad P.L. Patil and scholar Veeranna Rajur will take part in the event, he said.

R.S Patil, Girish Ankalkoti, Shambanna Arali and Prabhu Gourimani of Grameen Gurukul spoke about the other activities of the residential school and the new initiatives being undertaken.

