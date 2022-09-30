Poet deplores display of Godse, Savarkar portraits

Poet Subraya Chokkadi speaking at the poets’ meet organised in memory of socialist Ha.Manjunath Bhat in Tumari in Shivamogga on Friday. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

Poet Subraya Chokkadi has expressed disappointment over the recent display of portraits of Nathuram Godse and V.D. Savarkar at public programmes in Shivamogga.

He spoke after inaugurating a three-day cultural festival organised in memory of socialist Ha.Manjunath Bhat in Tumari on Friday.

“Shivamogga is the land of politician and legislator Shantaveri Gopala Gowda, who was instrumental in farmers’ struggle of the 1950s. He influenced many minds towards socialism. Now, it is highly disturbing that the people here have begun to adore Nathuram Godse and V.D. Savarkar in place of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru”, he said.

In the 1960s and 1970s, many people in the State were influenced by socialist Rammanohar Lohia. They all played a major role in social movements of Karnataka. Ha.Manjunath Bhat was one among them. With the help of local people, he started cultural activities in the island Tumari by starting Abhivyakti Balaga.

“Now, the cultural scenario is facing a crisis. The organisations which were meant to promote literary and cultural events have either been closed or have lost focus completely”, he commented.

He stressed the need for literary and cultural events in rural areas. “A small group of eight to ten people in small villages can bring significant changes. Small is beautiful” he said.

Abhivyakti Balaga and local residents of Tumari have organised the festival. A poets’ meet was held on Friday evening. It was followed by screening of a short film and a staging of a play.

The programme will conclude on Sunday. President of Abhivyakti Balaga Mahabaleshwa Bhat, theatre personalities A.R.Krishnamurthy, A.R.Sridhar, Krishnamurthy, Halkere Raghavendra and others were present.