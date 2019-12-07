Karnataka

Poet corrects Minister on language, livelihood

Poet and critic H.S. Venkateshamurthy, who has been chosen as president of the upcoming Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, corrected Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi at a programme on Saturday on the issue of language and livelihood.

The Minister, speaking at the programme organised by the Kannada Development Authority to give away student scholarships, said he did not agree with the notion that Kannada should become the language that enables a person to earn his or livelihood. “Jobs are based on skill sets and not linked to any language. We need to teach students a rich language which is part of our heritage. But we need English to face the challenges of the world, which is also a skill. Language and jobs are not linked,” he said.

Mr. Venkateshamurthy, who spoke after Mr. Ravi, said the Minister had probably misunderstood the link between language and livelihood. “It should not be taken literally. What it means is that Kannadigas should get preference in job opportunities in the State. A few States have already incorporated norms that reserve 80% of the jobs to locals.We are asking for a similar provision, which will ensure Kannada becomes a language that helps a person earn his living,” he said.

