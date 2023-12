December 04, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government will relaunch the Rajya Phodi Mukta Grama Abhiyana to rectify errors in RTC issued to farmers.

Responding to a question from BJP legislator C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday told the Legislative Assembly that the programme started in 2015 had been continuing at a very slow pace over the last four years, and that the government has decided to fasttrack.

