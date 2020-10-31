Podcasts take baby steps

‘Aralikatte’ discusses various issues on a weekly basis.

Bengaluru

31 October 2020 22:49 IST

Five months ago, three friends — out of boredom during lockdown — started a podcast ‘Aralikatte’ where they discussed various issues on a weekly basis. “Thirty episodes old now, the podcast has acquired a loyal listenership,” said Mukund Setlur, one of the three founders.

Podcasts are a relatively new medium and those in Kannada are taking baby steps here.

“There are only a handful of podcasts in Kannada. Going by the response to our podcast, it is evident the problem is on the supply side and not demand. The lockdown has created a new consumer base for podcasts, especially among senior citizens,” said Pavan Srinath, who has a podcast called Thale-Harate. Leading legacy media houses are experimenting in the medium, offering their content in audio format in Kannada.

Advertising

Advertising

A very successful podcast has been “Janasuddi”, a science podcast started in 2017, a finalist in the Falling Walls, Berlin Science Week Festival for science communication. “I started this podcast as a resource for science teachers in Kannada. But it has grown beyond that and has garnered a loyal listenership,” Kollegala Sharma, a CFTRI scientist spearheading the podcast, said.