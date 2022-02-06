‘POCSO cases, child marriages on the rise’

KALABURAGI

Kalaburagi district administration told to step up vigil

Expressing concern over cases of child sexual abuse and sexual exploitation, chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women R. Pramila Naidu has directed the Kalaburagi district administration to step up vigil to curb cases under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and also child marriages.

She was chairing a meeting with officials of various departments here on Saturday after visiting the Kalaburagi Central Jail. Ms. Naidu said POCSO cases were increasing across the State, around 200 youths convicted in POCSO cases were in the Kalaburagi prison. Apart from POCSO, cases related to trafficking and child marriages were on the rise, she added.

Ms. Naidu also suggested the officials to resolve family disputes and matrimonial cases amicably through mediation before the cases were taken up for legal solutions. Describing family and matrimonial disputes as a social problem, she said that besides judiciary and the police, the role of the family was important in resolving disputes.

‘Develop empathy’

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar directed officials at Sakhi — a one-point centre to respond quickly to grievances — to develop sensitivity and empathy towards the victims and their issues.

Providing data of cases, the officials said six Santwana Kendras had been set up in Kalaburagi district and counselling was done for around 1,808 cases related to family issues.

Ms. Naidu said the commission had received 4,041 cases during 2020-21, of which 1,753 cases had been closed. The remaining 2,288 cases were forwarded to various departments for inquiry, she added. Zilla panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dilesh Sasi was present.