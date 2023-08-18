ADVERTISEMENT

POCSO case registered against teacher for marrying a minor 

August 18, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Bidar police have registered a case against assistant teacher of a Government Primary School under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2019, for marrying a minor girl.

The accused Sandeep Ajure, an assistant teacher at Government Model Primary School in Halsi Tugaon village of Bhalki taluk in Bidar district married a minor on March 29 this year.

The incident came to light on after the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Srinivas Baluwale, directed the concerned block education officer (BEO) to enquire about the teacher’s marriage.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The BEO, after collecting the documents including the education certificate of the girl and the wedding photos, on June 23, submitted a report stating that there is no substantial evidence to prove that the girl is a minor.

However, based on the documents and marriage photos, Mr. Baluwale registered a complaint against the teacher Mr. Ajure at Mehakar Police Station at Bhalki taluk of Bidar district, under the POCSO Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US