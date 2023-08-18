HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

POCSO case registered against teacher for marrying a minor 

August 18, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Bidar police have registered a case against assistant teacher of a Government Primary School under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2019, for marrying a minor girl.

The accused Sandeep Ajure, an assistant teacher at Government Model Primary School in Halsi Tugaon village of Bhalki taluk in Bidar district married a minor on March 29 this year.

The incident came to light on after the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Srinivas Baluwale, directed the concerned block education officer (BEO) to enquire about the teacher’s marriage.  

The BEO, after collecting the documents including the education certificate of the girl and the wedding photos, on June 23, submitted a report stating that there is no substantial evidence to prove that the girl is a minor.

However, based on the documents and marriage photos, Mr. Baluwale registered a complaint against the teacher Mr. Ajure at Mehakar Police Station at Bhalki taluk of Bidar district, under the POCSO Act.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / minority group / children / police

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.