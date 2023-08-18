POCSO case registered against teacher for marrying a minor 

August 18, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Bidar police have registered a case against assistant teacher of a Government Primary School under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2019, for marrying a minor girl.

The accused Sandeep Ajure, an assistant teacher at Government Model Primary School in Halsi Tugaon village of Bhalki taluk in Bidar district married a minor on March 29 this year.

The incident came to light on after the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Srinivas Baluwale, directed the concerned block education officer (BEO) to enquire about the teacher’s marriage.

The BEO, after collecting the documents including the education certificate of the girl and the wedding photos, on June 23, submitted a report stating that there is no substantial evidence to prove that the girl is a minor.

However, based on the documents and marriage photos, Mr. Baluwale registered a complaint against the teacher Mr. Ajure at Mehakar Police Station at Bhalki taluk of Bidar district, under the POCSO Act.