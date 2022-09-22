POCSO case: Murugha mutt seer admitted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga

The seer of Brihan Mutt in Chitradurga had been arrested on September 1 on the charge of raping minor girls

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
September 22, 2022 13:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, seer of Brihan Mutt in Chitradurga who was arrested on September 1 on the charge of raping minor girls, has been shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, following a court order.

The seer was brought to Shivamogga in a police vehicle on September 21 night. He was taken to the district jail before being shifted to the hospital. A few of his devotees called on him at the hospital.

Dr. Virupakshappa V., Director of Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), told mediapersons that the pontiff had been admitted to the hospital as per an order from a court. A team of doctors would conduct the necessary tests for the treatment of heart-related problems.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Sridhar, Medical Superintendent, said that the hospital would submit a report to the court about the pontiff’s health condition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app